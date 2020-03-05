Having 'the talk' again

GH: Back at the mansion, it’s the day of Maddie’s prom, and sex talk rages on. How old was Mom when she lost her virginity? Next question. Christi musters a quick sex talk about what happens at which base these days. I am uncomfortable on Maddie’s behalf.

This is a quick scene that feels repetitive of what we already saw and what we have yet to see. So far, that is this show’s M.O.

BO: In her interview, Christi says her kids think she didn’t have sex until her wedding day. Except, in the opening scene, her daughter calls her out for walking down the aisle while pregnant with Billy Jr. (possibly).

“If you’re a smart parent, you lie,” Christi says. I’ll take drinking tips from the Busches, but I’m not sure about their parenting tips.

I don’t have to say I was cringing through this whole scene, do I?

Beth O'Malley Beth O'Malley is the reader engagement editor. Follow Beth O'Malley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today