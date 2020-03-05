Having 'the talk' again

GH: Back at the mansion, it’s the day of Maddie’s prom, and sex talk rages on. How old was Mom when she lost her virginity? Next question. Christi musters a quick sex talk about what happens at which base these days. I am uncomfortable on Maddie’s behalf.
This is a quick scene that feels repetitive of what we already saw and what we have yet to see. So far, that is this show’s M.O.
BO: In her interview, Christi says her kids think she didn’t have sex until her wedding day. Except, in the opening scene, her daughter calls her out for walking down the aisle while pregnant with Billy Jr. (possibly).
“If you’re a smart parent, you lie,” Christi says. I’ll take drinking tips from the Busches, but I’m not sure about their parenting tips.
I don’t have to say I was cringing through this whole scene, do I?
When your surname is plastered all over a baseball stadium and is also synonymous with beer, what can you do to become even more of a celebrity? If you're Billy Busch Jr., you star with your family in a reality show on MTV.
1 of 10
Maddie Busch and her mother, Christi, have "the talk" before prom in "The Busch Family Brewed."