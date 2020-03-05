Having 'the talk'

GH: Maddie is excited to attend her first prom, so she goes with her mom and sisters to pick out a dress. After a few shots of the Gateway Arch, we land at Cha Boutique in Ladue. Viewers outside St. Louis must think the Arch is literally visible from every location.

Maddie is going to the dance with a boy whom she says is just a friend. “I don’t trust boys because I have Gussie,” Christi says. Maddie chooses a short, striped, slim-fitting dress.

BO: This is not a prom dress. It’s cute, but for prom? Christi hates this dress, despite having seen two other daughters grow up.

Maddie, 16, is appropriately embarrassed when she says her mom wants to make sure her “goodies are covered.”

Will we get to hear “the talk” from Christi? For a mother of seven, she really doesn’t want to talk about sex. She says she figured out the birds and the bees from soap operas. Cringe.

GH: This exchange prompted my first LOL of the series:

Christi: “I don’t like those talks. It really is a phobia.”

Haley: “She gets so weird.”

Christi: “I won’t even say the P-word. It just really grosses me out.”

Haley: (whispers) “Period.”

Christi: “I hate that word.”

BO: I now want Christi to discuss pads and tampons.

I’m cringing with every scene, so there’s no point in continuing the count.

