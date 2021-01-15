Length • 6.3 miles (Whispering Pines short loop)
More info • mostateparks.com/park/hawn-state-park
Overview • Nature enthusiasts frequently cite this state park as one of the best among many gems in the state. Even the Missouri State Parks site describes it as one of the most significant and scenic landscapes in Missouri with hills of stately pine and oak trees, sandy-bottom streams and sandstone canyons and cliffs.
Dan Zarlenga, spokesman for the Missouri Department of Conservation, says the variety of the terrain, with many different trees, streams and a scenic views makes it a must-see.