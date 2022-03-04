When March 4-26; 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays • Where The Marcelle, 3310 Samuel Shepard Drive • How much $20-$30; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info 314-534-1111; metrotix.com

Songs by the Go-Go’s, including “We Got the Beat,” “Vacation” and the title tune, propel New Line Theatre’s revival of “Head Over Heels,” the musical loosely based on a story from the 16th century. The Post-Dispatch called the 2020 production “a party you won’t want to leave.” By Calvin Wilson