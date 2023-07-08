, Jean A. (nee Sorbie) Baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Thurs., July 6, 2023.
Beloved wife of the late Robert Healey; dear mother and mother-in-law of Tim (Sandra), Glenn (Lee), Mike (Darice), Bob Jr. (Cathy) Healey and Janet (Michael) Wright; our dear grandmother of 15, great-grandmother of 23, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.
Services: Funeral from the Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Mon., July 10, 9:30 a.m. to St. John Bosco for 10 a.m. Mass. Visitation from 3-6 p.m. Sunday. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Evans Scholars Foundation appreciated.
Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com