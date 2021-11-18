Healing through the power of education

In terms of funding, Women in Charge primarily receives their funding from individual donors. A fundraiser in October brings in nearly half of the organization’s budget while grant funding provides roughly 10% of the budget. The funding from the Old Newsboys grant is specifically set aside to directly benefit the children’s program in WIC, providing needs such as fresh fruits and vegetables and arts and crafts. “For those unable to donate to Women in Charge, we always need help in spreading the word about who we are and what we do in the community,” Chapman-Wolf said. “Social media is a great way for outreach, and we always appreciate any help with promoting our mission.”