Healing through the power of education

Local high school students contribute their writing skills to highlight some of the charities that benefit from Old Newsboys funding. See more of the charities served at OldNewsboysDay.org.
Inspired by women living in poverty, Victoria Sharp started Women in Charge (WIC) in 1993 with the goal of bettering the lives of struggling women who lack access to quality education and a consistent support system. Since then, WIC has built a holistic approach to literacy that specializes in serving women who cannot succeed in standard literacy or job training programs.
According to Lynn Chapman-Wolf, a social worker for the organization, Women in Charge aims to “heal the spirit, build confidence and educate women in need so they can provide a better life for themselves and their children.” Many of the women in the organization are single mothers and have limited opportunities to lift themselves out of poverty. WIC provides women with the opportunity to earn their high school equivalency credential with the HiSET® exam, as a first step toward self-sufficiency. Chapman-Wolf points out that the organization combines academic progress with intensive attention to emotional well-being, stability and work readiness.
In addition to the HiSET® program, Women in Charge stresses the importance of parenting skills and developmental activities for children to help break the intergenerational cycle of illiteracy. Through counseling, childcare and various classes such as parenting, finance, computer, speech and yoga, these opportunities aim to provide women in the organization a sense of stability and support as they progress forward in their lives.
Through their focused approach to education and well-being, Women in Charge has aided countless women. Just recently, Chapman-Wolf detailed how the program helped an 18-year-old pregnant woman who dropped out of high school at age 15 and suffered from drug addiction.
“After entering a rehab program, the young woman decided to finish her high school education with WIC where she was able to complete the HiSET® program in about 12 weeks,” Chapman-Wolf said. “She’s currently enrolled in a nursing program at a local community college and has a beautiful one-year-old son.”
In terms of funding, Women in Charge primarily receives their funding from individual donors. A fundraiser in October brings in nearly half of the organization’s budget while grant funding provides roughly 10% of the budget. The funding from the Old Newsboys grant is specifically set aside to directly benefit the children’s program in WIC, providing needs such as fresh fruits and vegetables and arts and crafts. “For those unable to donate to Women in Charge, we always need help in spreading the word about who we are and what we do in the community,” Chapman-Wolf said. “Social media is a great way for outreach, and we always appreciate any help with promoting our mission.”
Many companies and nonprofits were heavily impacted by the pandemic last year. Women in Charge pushed through those obstacles including by making two location changes. No matter what comes their way, WIC will continue to hold their values close to ensure women receive the education and support they deserve.