When 8 p.m. Saturday • Where Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Avenue • How much $12 • More info ticketweb.com
Linda Ronstadt, who was one of the 2019 recipients of the Kennedy Center Honors, is an artist who doesn't often get the tribute treatment in St. Louis. "Heart Like a Wheel: A Tribute to Linda Ronstadt" will include performances by Sam Golden, Beth Bombara, Cara Louise, Cheryl Rider and the Poneys, Jenny Roques, Kit Kellison and Devon Cahill. The show is part of the Snow Tire Concert Series. By Kevin C. Johnson