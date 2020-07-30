Heath Borders

Age • 39
Home • Webster Groves
Children • Sixth-grader and third-grader in Webster Groves School District
Occupation • Software engineer
Decision • We will do virtual school. I am afraid for the teachers and staff, mostly. I don't think they will be able to socially distance appropriately or provide a proper environment to reduce infection spread. Our school was already considered overcrowded. They can’t put 6 feet between kids and being indoors with recirculated air is where it spreads. By us staying at home it increases the amount of space for people who absolutely need to be there.
Concerns • I’m more concerned about our younger son. He’s still relatively little. He did OK with the spring virtual schooling, but he would do better with in-person instruction. He doesn't have a lot of close friends to video chat and can’t set up his own video calls. But it is somewhat working out. I think he’s probably going to backslide academically a little bit, but there is plenty of time to recover that. He’s only 8. If in the worst case scenario he has to repeat a grade, that’s not the worst thing that could happen. We would prefer repeating a grade to knowing that he infected someone.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!