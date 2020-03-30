Heather C.

Nurse Heather, as the students lovingly call her, has been the school nurse for the past four years at Glenridge Elementary School in the School District of Clayton. This school year, in addition to being the school nurse at Glenridge, she has taken over the position of nurse coordinator for Clayton School District. She also serves at the lead nurse at Wydown Middle School’s 6th grade camp held every fall. She helped in coordinating multiple clubs including the Girls on the Run program and Let Me Run, a boys running group at Glenridrige. She co-founded the Glenridge Gives Pantry which assists families who are in need of food and clothing. She was co-awarded a grant this year to start a Community Composting and Hyrdroponics program at Glenridge.
Nurse Heather works daily making the students and parents at Glenridge Elementary School feel like they are her number one priority. She believes nursing is more than just charts and bandages, she often is answering emails and texts messages from parents, and faculty alike, at night and on the weekends. Nurse Heather has formed a unique bond with students that allows her to serve in conjunction with the school counselor and social workers to support our student’s social and emotional needs. Nurse Heather is truly the HEART of our school!
