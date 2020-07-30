Heather Porter

Age • 42
Home • Edwardsville
Occupation • Physical therapist assistant in the Edwardsville School District
Children • Third-grader, eighth-grader and 11th-grader in Edwardsville School District
Decision • They will be going back to their schools five days a week. If infection numbers go up, their schools may switch to two days in school and three days virtual.
Concerns • I don’t like that numbers are going up in the 12-to-18-year-old age group. At the elementary school level, I’m worried about teachers working with the kids. We made our decision in collaboration with the kids. Our oldest has sensory processing disorder, and marching band is a big social thing for him. We laid out the pros and cons and gave him the options. He wanted the socialization he gets from the band. My other two made the same decision. They are both extroverts and like being around people. They know things might change to all virtual and that would be in their best interest if the numbers go up.
I’ll be working with kids in the buildings five days a week. I’m not nervous because of the PPE requirements, and we will be following the guidelines. I can do the best I can to keep myself and kids safe. If I get it, I get it. That’s just life, I guess.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!