Hedbanz Blast Off!
By Spin Master Games ($19.99)

Who • 4 or more players, ages 6 and up

What • Players try to guess what is illustrated on the card stuck in the headband they are wearing before a timer expires and the card is ejected.

What we thought • This variation of the Hedbanz guessing game adds a dramatic new element: Will the uncomfortable headband work as advertised, or will your kids be bummed when it fails to launch the card to be lost under the dining-room table with all of the assorted crumbs and LEGO bricks? We rated 50 percent: one of the two headbands stopped working after the first turn. Anyway, the timer and the flying card do add some frisson to an otherwise straightforward guessing game of questions and one-word answers (“Is it an animal?”, “What color is it?”, "Can we play Throw Throw Avocado now?"). Headbanz is meant to be played by teams of two or more players. For a two-player variation, my daughter and I tried to tally up the most correct guesses.

Rating • ⭐⭐

— Ian Froeb

