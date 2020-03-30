Heidi Craddock is an advanced practice nurse practitioner at Washington University School of Medicine, working with patients in advanced heart failure alongside the most well respected heart transplant physicians in St. Louis.
Her medical acumen and opinions are highly respected by her superiors and peers. She is an expert in LVAD and lectures around the country. She spent the early years of her nursing career working in her own community. She is generous of spirit and with her expertise, giving advice, recommending referrals and simply lending an empathetic ear and support to the elderly, ill and medically vulnerable in her community (on her own time, in any situation). She exemplifies the professionalism, heroism and altruism that all nurses strive for. She is a wonderful mother, teacher, friend, school room mother and nurse, as well as a valuable asset to the St. Louis (and Joplin) community.
