Heidi C.
0 comments

Heidi C.

  • 0
Heidi C.

Photo provided by nominator

Heidi Craddock is an advanced practice nurse practitioner at Washington University School of Medicine, working with patients in advanced heart failure alongside the most well respected heart transplant physicians in St. Louis.

Her medical acumen and opinions are highly respected by her superiors and peers. She is an expert in LVAD and lectures around the country. She spent the early years of her nursing career working in her own community. She is generous of spirit and with her expertise, giving advice, recommending referrals and simply lending an empathetic ear and support to the elderly, ill and medically vulnerable in her community (on her own time, in any situation).  She exemplifies the professionalism, heroism and altruism that all nurses strive for. She is a wonderful mother, teacher, friend, school room mother and nurse, as well as a valuable asset to the St. Louis (and Joplin) community.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Go fish: No permit required starting Friday in Missouri
Coronavirus

Go fish: No permit required starting Friday in Missouri

The Missouri Department of Conservation announced Tuesday that it will waive requirements for fishing permits or trout tags from March 27 through April 15 to help Missourians looking for recreation while maintaining distance from other people to fight the spread of the coronavirus and Covid-19, the disease the virus causes. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports