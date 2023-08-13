Our unflappable wife and mother, Jan, died on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 after a brief illness. She was the beloved wife of 66 years to William F. Held.

Jeanette was born in St. Louis, Missouri on October 11, 1934, daughter of Mary Ellen (Gibbons) Sellmann. She grew up in Lemay, Missouri and graduated from Hancock Place High School in 1952. After Jan and Bill married and started their family, they moved to Crestwood, Missouri and built the house where they raised their family and lived for 59 years.

She was the cherished mother of Kimberly (Gary) Tappana, Glendale, Missouri; William (Karen), Andover, Massachusetts; Susan (Craig) Eilermann, Columbia, Tennessee; Deborah (John) Priest, Ozark, Missouri; Jeffrey (Jennifer), Ladue, Missouri; Steven, St. Louis, Missouri; and Kristin Held (Scott Byassee), University City, Missouri. She was thrilled to be a grandma to eleven: Lauren (Matthew), Daniel, Allison, Anna, Ethan (Anna), Ryan (Reiley), Abigail, Robert, David, Cella and Vivienne. Proud great-grandma of two, Molly and Ruby.

Jan loved her husband and family and they loved her "all the way to Johnny's Market and back".

Services: On Thursday, August 10th, a private service was held at St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church followed by a burial at Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.