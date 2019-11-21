When 8 p.m. Tuesday • Where Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Boulevard • How much $25-$30 • More info ticketmaster.com
In honor of its 30th anniversary, rock band Helmet is hitting 30 cities with a 30-song set. The band’s Page Hamilton says the day he and the band’s original members auditioned is the day he considers the beginning of Helmet. “The year was 1989, and I think the month was May,” he said in a statement. “I love playing this music more than ever with my current bandmates.” There is no opening act for the tour. By Kevin C. Johnson