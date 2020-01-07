Advertising Terms of Service

Dear Customer:
Thank you for requesting the placement of an advertisement with St. Louis Post-Dispatch and/or its affiliates.
Please indicate your approval of the Advertisement, by replying with your approval/acceptance. Your approval includes: (i) authorization for St. Louis Post-Dispatch to run the Advertisement on the dates identified; (ii) your agreement to pay for the Advertisement; and (iii) your acceptance of St. Louis Post-Dispatch terms of service, set forth in full below.
TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF SERVICE
1. Rates. All advertising purchased will be at the rates and on the terms indicated on this Agreement, or on Publisher’s current rate cards which are incorporated into this Agreement if no rate is indicated. This Agreement will control if there is a conflict between a rate card and this Agreement. Publisher reserves the right to change the rate or advertising terms listed on any rate card upon prior notice to Advertiser.
2. Payment. Advertiser will pay the total amount owed to Publisher within thirty (30) days of issuing Publisher’s statement. Late payments will accrue interest at ten percent (10%) per annum. All statement disputes with Publisher must be identified by Advertiser to Publisher in writing by the statement’s due date, or Advertiser agrees that the statement is correct.
3. Termination by Publisher. Publisher may reject any advertising order and/or immediately terminate this Agreement upon notice to Advertiser for any of the following reasons: (a) if Advertiser fails to make payment of any amount due; (b) if Advertiser fails to perform any obligations of this Agreement; (c) if a petition in bankruptcy or for reorganization under the bankruptcy or insolvency laws is filed against Advertiser; (d) if Advertiser ceases doing business or Publisher believes Advertiser is likely to cease doing business; or (e) in the opinion of Publisher, the credit of Advertiser is impaired. If this Agreement is terminated for any of these reasons, Advertiser will remain liable for all advertisements run prior to termination.
4. Indemnification. Advertiser represents and warrants that it owns or licenses all rights necessary in any content supplied by or through Advertiser for the publication, distribution, and other uses anticipated or permitted under this Agreement. Advertiser and advertising agency signatory to this Agreement agree to hold Publisher harmless and indemnify Publisher from any and all claims, suits, damages, and expenses of any nature whatsoever, including attorney’s fees, for which Publisher may become liable because of (a) Publisher’s distribution or publication of Advertiser’s advertising; (b) any content provided by or through Advertiser, or (c) Advertiser’s unauthorized publication or distribution of advertising owned by Publisher.
5. Production Errors. Advertiser may not claim a breach, terminate or cancel this Agreement if advertising copy is incorrect or contains errors of any kind, or because of a failure to publish, insert, or disseminate any advertising, nor is Publisher liable to Advertiser for any loss or damage that results therefrom. Publisher agrees to run corrective advertising for that portion of the first publication, insertion, or dissemination which may have been rendered valueless by error, unless such error arose after the advertisement had been confirmed by Advertiser or Advertiser submitted the advertisement after deadline. Any claim for adjustment due to errors must be made within thirty-six (36) hours after publication. Credit for errors in advertising will not exceed the cost of the space occupied by such error, and will not exceed the percentage of incorrect preprint or digital advertising delivered or viewed. On multiple insertions, credit for errors will not be given after the first insertion. Publisher shall not be liable for any monetary claim or consequential damages arising from error in advertising.
6. Agencies. Any agent who places advertisements and receives statements for its client or customer is acting as an agent for Advertiser. Agency agrees to be jointly and severally liable with Advertiser for any amount required to be paid to Publisher under this Agreement. Except as set forth above, the Agent and Advertiser remain fully responsible for all obligations and liabilities under this Agreement. All disclaimers contained in advertising agency insertion orders or contracts as “agency for” are void and superseded by this Agreement.
7. Ownership. Each party owns all advertising copy which represents the creative effort of that party and/or utilization of creativity, illustration, labor, composition or material furnished by it including all copyrights. Neither party may use in any manner, nor allow third parties to use in any manner, advertising copy owned by the other party in any other advertising medium without the owning party’s written consent.
8. Taxes. Advertiser is responsible for payment of all federal, state and local taxes imposed on the printing, publication or dissemination of advertising material or on the sale of advertising placed by Advertiser.
9. Advertising Content. Publisher may reject or edit at any time any of Advertiser’s advertising. All advertising positions are at the option of Publisher, unless a particular position is purchased by Advertiser. Failure to meet position requests will not constitute cause for adjustment, refund, rerun, termination or cancellation of the Agreement.
10. Compliance with Fair Housing Act and Other Laws. The federal Fair Housing Act prohibits advertisements that indicate any preference, limitation, or discrimination because of race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, or national origin. Advertiser agrees to comply with the Fair Housing Act, as well as all federal, state, and local laws.
11. Excusable Delays. Publisher will not be liable for any damages related to delay or inability to perform due to causes beyond its control. Publisher’s performance of its obligations under this Agreement will be suspended during such a delay or inability to perform and will not constitute a breach of this Agreement. Advertiser may terminate this Agreement if Publisher’s delay or inability to perform lasts more than thirty (30) days.
12. Liquidated Damages. IN NO EVENT WILL PUBLISHER, PUBLISHER’S AFFILIATES, LICENSORS, SERVICE PROVIDERS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, OFFICERS OR DIRECTORS BE LIABLE FOR ANY INDIRECT, SPECIAL, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL OR PUNITIVE DAMAGES, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, PERSONAL INJURY, PAIN AND SUFFERING, EMOTIONAL DISTRESS, LOSS OF REVENUE, LOSS OF PROFITS, LOSS OF BUSINESS OR ANTICIPATED SAVINGS, LOSS OF USE, LOSS OF GOODWILL, LOSS OF DATA, AND WHETHER CAUSED BY TORT (INCLUDING NEGLIGENCE), BREACH OF CONTRACT OR OTHERWISE, EVEN IF FORESEEABLE. THE FOREGOING DOES NOT AFFECT ANY LIABILITY WHICH CANNOT BE EXCLUDED OR LIMITED UNDER APPLICABLE LAW. Publisher’s maximum liability hereunder shall not exceed the cost of services provided hereunder.
13. No Waiver. Publisher’s failure to insist upon the performance by Advertiser of any term or condition of this Agreement or to exercise any of Publisher’s rights under this Agreement will not result in any waiver of Publisher’s rights or Advertiser’s obligations in the future.
14. Entire Agreement. This Agreement, any Addendum specifically referenced below, and Publisher’s current rate card constitute the entire agreement between the parties and supercedes any prior agreements relating to the subject matter of this Agreement. Any additional terms, including but not limited to terms of any Purchase Order or Insert Order which are inconsistent with the terms of this Agreement shall be void. This Agreement may only be amended in writing singed by both parties.
15. Miscellaneous. Advertiser agrees to pay Publisher for all expenses incurred by it to collect any amounts payable under this Agreement, including costs of collection, court costs and attorney’s fees. This Agreement will be governed by the laws of the state in which Publisher is doing business, and all actions to enforce or interpret this Agreement must be brought in said state. All covenants and agreements of the parties made in this Agreement will survive termination or expiration of this Agreement.
I approve the Advertisement and Terms described above.