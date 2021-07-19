Reprint permissions

At this time, photo and page reprints for personal use are not available while we work to establish a new printing service. To gain reprint permission to use St. Louis Post-Dispatch content, see details below.
Photo licensing
The following guidelines apply to licensing photos from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and STLtoday.com.
- Photos must not be altered.
- Photos may not be used for political advertising or endorsements.
For permission to use copyrighted photos that were published in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, send your request via email ghairlson@post-dispatch.com.
Requests must include:
- Photographer's name and caption (if available)
- General subject matter of the article/artwork
- Date published in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch
- Detailed explanation of the intended use of the copyrighted material
The Post-Dispatch does not sell photos from wire services or game photos from major sporting events.
Articles
The following guidelines apply to licensing articles from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and STLtoday.com.
- Articles must be reprinted in their entirety.
- Materials must not be altered.
- Content may not be used for political advertising or endorsements.
- We do not allow content from STLtoday to be reproduced on other online sites. Instead, you may use the headline and a brief excerpt and link to the original story.
For permission to use copyrighted materials, including news articles, graphics and artwork published in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, send your request in to trouch@post-dispatch.com.
Requests should include:
- Author's name
- Headline
- General subject matter of the article
- Date published in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch
- Detailed explanation of the intended use of the copyrighted material
Editorial cartoons
Reuse of editorial cartoons follow the same general principles as our other content. They may not be used for political advertising or product endorsement.
For information regarding the use of cartoons contact Tracy Rouch at trouch@post-dispatch.com
The Post-Dispatch cannot grant permissions for Engelhardt, Fitzpatrick or Mauldin. For permissions to works by those artists, please use the contact information below:
Tom Engelhardt
Daniel Fitzpatrick
shsofmo@umsystem.edu; 1-800-747-6366; 1-573-882-7083
State Historical Society of Missouri, 1020 Lowry Street, Columbia, MO 65201-7298
Bill Maudlin
shsofmo@umsystem.edu; 1-800-747-6366; 1-573-882-7083
State Historical Society of Missouri, 1020 Lowry Street, Columbia, MO 65201-7298
Product placement
To use the St Louis Post-Dispatch newspaper, vending box, logo or any trademark in a motion picture, television series, play, display, or as part of a company's advertising promotion, send your request via email trouch@post-dispatch.com.
Requests must include:
- Detailed explanation of the use of the copyrighted material
- Detailed description of the project
- Broadcast, publication or release dates