Helping homeless kids find success

Local high school students contribute their writing skills to highlight some of the charities that benefit from Old Newsboys funding. See more of the charities served at OldNewsboysDay.org.
Some are runaways, others are trafficking victims and many are homeless. But, all of them are welcomed with unconditional love, absolute respect and a place to call home.
Covenant House Missouri in North St. Louis provides transformative solutions to guide young adults, ages 16 to 24 from homelessness to hope through outreach, residential services, educational programs, job training and placement, medical services and mental health counseling.
“Every young person here shows up because they choose to,” said Colleen Daum, chief advancement and advocacy officer.
The Genesis Shelter is a short-term 30-day program, and Traditional Living is a two-year living program. Depending on where the young adults are with their work experience, they will take an assessment which places them in either two programs using the continuum of care. Depending on the answers it will place them on a priority list; the higher their need for long-term housing goes to the next available bed in the community.
“With the Genesis Shelter, as long as we have a bed available, you can come in and be a part of that program,” Daum said. “There’s a significant need for short-term housing in our community.”
By the end of 2020, the waitlist to get in their short-term housing program more than doubled.
“The need far outweighs the ability to provide each young person who is sleeping on the streets a safe place to sleep every night,” said Daum.
Approximately 90 percent of the young people are over the age of 18. “Many times, with the younger population, they’ve usually been in the foster care system or have aged out it,” Daum said.
Half of the budget comes from government grants at both federal and state levels, and the other half comes from other opportunities such as Old Newsboys. Besides money, people can donate their expertise. They call it time, talent and treasure.
“To be able to provide a donation to our organization goes a really long way,” Daum said. “We can also use them through their talents. They can provide tutoring, or they can sit and do mock interviews, or they can serve on one of our career panels. Any type of expertise or knowledge to share with our young
people is appreciated.” What they are doing for these kids’ success is incredible. One young adult is now a full-time employee at World Wide Technology; one is a fulltime welder; and one recently earned a bachelor’s in psychology.
“They are choosing to do what they need to do – to put in the hard work, so they can live independently and successfully in our community,”said Daum.