Helping homeless kids find success

By the end of 2020, the waitlist to get in their short-term housing program more than doubled.

“The need far outweighs the ability to provide each young person who is sleeping on the streets a safe place to sleep every night,” said Daum.

Approximately 90 percent of the young people are over the age of 18. “Many times, with the younger population, they’ve usually been in the foster care system or have aged out it,” Daum said.

Half of the budget comes from government grants at both federal and state levels, and the other half comes from other opportunities such as Old Newsboys. Besides money, people can donate their expertise. They call it time, talent and treasure.

“To be able to provide a donation to our organization goes a really long way,” Daum said. “We can also use them through their talents. They can provide tutoring, or they can sit and do mock interviews, or they can serve on one of our career panels. Any type of expertise or knowledge to share with our young

people is appreciated.” What they are doing for these kids’ success is incredible. One young adult is now a full-time employee at World Wide Technology; one is a fulltime welder; and one recently earned a bachelor’s in psychology.

“They are choosing to do what they need to do – to put in the hard work, so they can live independently and successfully in our community,”said Daum.