When 2-7 p.m. Dec. 4 • Where Hermann, Missouri • How much $10.50, a limited number of tickets will be sold the day of the event • More info visithermann.square.site; 573-789-0771

Eight homes will be open for this year’s Hermann Holiday House Tour, ranging from six homes within walking distance of the historic district and two homes a short drive away. The visitor information center at the Amtrak station will host a cookies and cider reception to wrap up the day. The Deutschheim State Historic Site in Hermann is hosting its own open house with demonstrations and activities from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and there is a Festival of Trees at the Hermann Chamber of Commerce.