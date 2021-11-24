 Skip to main content
Hermann Holiday House Tour
The Old Vine Bed and Breakfast is one of eight homes included on the Hermann Holiday House Tour on Dec. 4, 2021.

When 2-7 p.m. Dec. 4 • Where Hermann, Missouri • How much $10.50, a limited number of tickets will be sold the day of the event • More info visithermann.square.site; 573-789-0771

Eight homes will be open for this year’s Hermann Holiday House Tour, ranging from six homes within walking distance of the historic district and two homes a short drive away. The visitor information center at the Amtrak station will host a cookies and cider reception to wrap up the day. The Deutschheim State Historic Site in Hermann is hosting its own open house with demonstrations and activities from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and there is a Festival of Trees at the Hermann Chamber of Commerce.

