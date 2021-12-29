Hermann J. Wiemer Vineyard Field White Table Wine, Seneca Lake, New York

Description • This aromatic and refreshing nonvintage white comes from the highly regarded Hermann J. Wiemer Vineyard, one of the pioneering wineries in the Finger Lakes. A clean and crisp blend of grüner veltliner, riesling and chardonnay, it’s a zesty wine with hints of spice and herbs. Light-bodied and very easy to drink, this blend has a lively acidity balanced by a hint of sweetness. A lovely springtime wine, it can be enjoyed on its own or with salads, seafood and spicy Asian dishes.