Hermann J. Wiemer Vineyard Field White Table Wine, Seneca Lake, New York
Hermann J. Wiemer Vineyard Field White Table Wine, Seneca Lake, New York

Hermann J. Wiemer Vineyard, Field White Table Wine, Seneca Falls, New York

Hermann J. Wiemer Vineyard, Field White Table Wine, Seneca Falls, New York

Bought • Parker’s Table, 7118 Oakland Avenue, in March for $13.99

Description • This aromatic and refreshing nonvintage white comes from the highly regarded Hermann J. Wiemer Vineyard, one of the pioneering wineries in the Finger Lakes. A clean and crisp blend of grüner veltliner, riesling and chardonnay, it’s a zesty wine with hints of spice and herbs. Light-bodied and very easy to drink, this blend has a lively acidity balanced by a hint of sweetness. A lovely springtime wine, it can be enjoyed on its own or with salads, seafood and spicy Asian dishes.

