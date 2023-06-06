"Threats to democracy" are regularly described as an American "crisis," but this crisis mentality itself is the threat — to common sense. It is a false panic, emanating from both the far right and far left. As great nations go, this republic is relatively young and healthy. But it is burdened by unserious political, academic and media elites who have monetized fear and outrageous rhetoric.

In that light, let's consider the fate of another republic, one that endured genuine dangers and finally succumbed to them.

The Roman Republic is generally agreed to have begun in 509 B.C. and to have lasted until 27 B.C., when Caesar Augustus consolidated all power in the person of the emperor. In that span of nearly half a millennium, there were scores of crises, with the republic's final century marked by a series of violent breaks from Roman traditions, known as the mos maiorum.

While the mos maiorum's tenets were not written down, they were understood and valued, but eventually fell to pieces under the crushing ambitions of individuals backed by armies. The evils of the ancient world — including genocide, slavery, absolute patriarchy and sometimes human sacrifice — were all present in the Roman Republic, but the quasi-democratic government was a relatively sturdy institution for that era. Until it wasn't. Yet the crises that brought down the republic were the real deal — not just shouting panelists or rioting protesters.

The crises that revealed the rot in the ancient republic were the attempted revolutions by Tiberius Sempronius Gracchus and then by his brother Gaius Sempronius Gracchus. Both ended up dead rather than ruling, and the republic shouldered on through tradition-smashing periods of rule by two generals who warred almost continually with foreign powers, with allies on the Italian peninsula and then with each other. Those generals were Gaius Marius, who died in 86 B.C., and Sulla, who died in 78 B.C.

Holding the office of dictator, Sulla led a bloody purge in an attempt to restore the republic, but by the time he resigned, in 79 B.C., the ruins of the mos maiorum he left behind could not sustain the structures of government. The republic's slide into corruption, civil war and military disaster accelerated; the general and politician Julius Caesar's brief reign as self-appointed dictator, before his assassination in 44 B.C., laid the groundwork for Augustus's establishment of the Roman Empire less than 20 years later.

The pivotal decades leading up to the Roman Republic's dissolution were chronicled in 1939 by Ronald Syme's classic work "The Roman Revolution," and recently, in 2017, by Mike Duncan's more-accessible "The Storm Before the Storm." The period has also been covered, and well, by several writers of historical fiction, including Colleen McCullough with the seven-volume "Masters of Rome" series.

Any avenue into the ancient world on the ruins of which the modern was built is a good one to travel. I tell my law students that they must do so if they want to understand how they ended up where they are today — in classrooms devoted to the study of the U.S. Constitution and in daily life during an era of extraordinary promise and peril.

This nation's story, with all its many appalling flaws and remarkable triumphs, descends mostly from the structures and beliefs of four civilizations — the ancient Jews, Greeks, Romans and the British. But the Constitution's governing structures owe the most to the Roman Republic.

Even an amateur's grasp of the history outlined above ought to stir a deep skepticism about today's steady drumbeat, produced from many quarters, warning about democracy in peril. The alarms are hard to take seriously because they show so little awareness of history and the basis of the nation's laws and Constitution. The dire rhetoric often seems designed more to divert attention than to sound real alarms.

The United States does indeed face a dangerous challenge — but not from within. The threats are from the People's Republic of China, with the Chinese Communist Party's sinister, and global, ambitions; and from China's allies, such as Iran and Russia, similarly led by zealots with no time for freedom but plenty of money and will for weapons and power projection.

The 2024 election cycle will be fought between realists about the essential good of this nation, who are clear-eyed about threats to it, and ambitious panic-mongers on the right and left. Beware of anyone claiming to be bent on saving democracy, whether by harping on rigged elections or campaigning to pack the Supreme Court. The way forward is to draw back from these extremes and recommit to the Constitution's genius of federalism and separation of powers.

Hugh Hewitt is a nationally syndicated radio host and law professor.