Hi-Pointe Greens and Grain Salad

• The cotija cheese is a Mexican cheese made from cows milk. It is very flavorful cheese that grates or crumbles easily.

• Tortilla strips for salads are available commercially or cooks may slice then bake or fry their own from corn tortillas.

• Refrigerate remaining lime vinaigrette dressing and use within a week. It is good on fruit salads as well as on greens.

1. To make the dressing, whisk lime juice, honey, garlic, vinegar, oil, salt and pepper together by hand, or emulsify the dressing using a blender or food processor following manufacturer’s directions.

2. Place the mixed greens in a salad bowl.

3. Neatly arrange the quinoa, wheat berries, rice , roasted corn, roasted peppers and tomatoes around the top of the salad.

4. Place the diced avocado in the center. Add tortilla strips.

5. Top with cotija cheese shreds.

6. Drizzle with 6 tablespoons dressing.

Per serving (based on 3): 554 calories; 41g fat; 6g saturated fat; 8mg cholesterol; 8g protein; 44g carbohydrate; 11g sugar; 7g fiber; 952mg sodium; 100mg calcium