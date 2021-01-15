 Skip to main content
Hickory Canyons Natural Area
Hickory Canyons Natural Area

Length • 1.5-mile loop, split by a road

More info • nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/hickory-canyons

Overview • Near Hawn State Park, these secluded box canyons offer views of sandstone rock bluffs and cascading streams.  

Zarlenga says he has admired the dramatic frozen icicles in the winter. If you visit soon after a big rain, the stream flowing over high ledges turns into a real waterfall, he said.

