Distance from St. Louis: 68 miles

Hickory Canyons Natural Area is more than 1,100 acres in Ste. Genevieve County that includes a wet weather waterfall at the end of a quarter-mile loop trail on the south side of the road. While you’re there, see Lamotte sandstone canyons and species of plants that were common 12,000 years ago, during the last ice age — ferns, mosses and winterberry. The falls rush over a cliff during a big rain but will be back to a trickle within a few days.