 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hickory Canyons Natural Area
0 comments

Hickory Canyons Natural Area

  • 0
Wet weather waterfalls

A creek runs over a waterfall on the Eastern Trail at Hickory Canyons Natural Area in Saint Genevieve County on Monday, March 15, 2021. The short Eastern Trail forks early on, the left-hand trail brings you to the bottom of the falls, the right-hand trail brings you the rim of the box canyon. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

Distance from St. Louis: 68 miles 

Hickory Canyons Natural Area is more than 1,100 acres in Ste. Genevieve County that includes a wet weather waterfall at the end of a quarter-mile loop trail on the south side of the road. While you’re there, see Lamotte sandstone canyons and species of plants that were common 12,000 years ago, during the last ice age — ferns, mosses and winterberry. The falls rush over a cliff during a big rain but will be back to a trickle within a few days.

Where Sprott Road, off Highway C • More info nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/hickory-canyons

Amy Bertrand • 314-340-8284

@abertrand on Twitter

abertrand@post-dispatch.com

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports