Hidden meaning

BO: Back on the wagon. Time for the parents to give us the moral of the story.

GH: I wish them the best of luck with that. I’m struggling to find one. I’m mostly just thinking about all the things I could be watching on Netflix and Amazon right now.

BO: Billy Sr. says he and Christi always taught their kids to confront issues and not sweep them under the rug, and Gussie isn’t upholding that. Billy Sr. tells a hard-to-follow story about discipline that involves abandoning Grace and Abbey on the side of the road, and the kids went to a neighbor’s house for cookies and milk.

“You gotta learn along the way,” he says of parenting. I don’t think I needed to be a parent to know you shouldn’t drop your kids off on the roadside — even in my own neighborhood.

GH: Let’s wrap this up. “Tiger King” calls.

BO: One more week, y’all.

