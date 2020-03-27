Hidden meaning

BO: Back on the wagon. Time for the parents to give us the moral of the story.
GH: I wish them the best of luck with that. I’m struggling to find one. I’m mostly just thinking about all the things I could be watching on Netflix and Amazon right now.
BO: Billy Sr. says he and Christi always taught their kids to confront issues and not sweep them under the rug, and Gussie isn’t upholding that. Billy Sr. tells a hard-to-follow story about discipline that involves abandoning Grace and Abbey on the side of the road, and the kids went to a neighbor’s house for cookies and milk.
“You gotta learn along the way,” he says of parenting. I don’t think I needed to be a parent to know you shouldn’t drop your kids off on the roadside — even in my own neighborhood.
GH: Let’s wrap this up. “Tiger King” calls.
BO: One more week, y’all.
