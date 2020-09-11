As my primary form of entertainment became visiting Missouri’s beautiful parks and hiking trails, I realized I needed a decent pair of hiking shoes. It only took me slipping and falling twice during various hikes to come to this conclusion. I ended up buying two different pairs, one for easier trails and another for more challenging ones. The Oboz Sawtooth shoe ($110 at REI) has made exploring hikes safer and easier on my feet. (Aisha Sultan)
