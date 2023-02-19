Hill, M. Katherine (Kathy) 89, passed Tuesday, February 13, 2023. She is survived by her husband, Roscoe Hill of 72 years, her daughters Nancy Hill (Leo Cantanzaro) and Becky (James) Welker, and her grandson Gregory Phillips. Services: Kutis Funeral Home, 10151 Gravois Road, St. Louis, 63123, Visitation: February 21st, from 4 p.m.8 p.m., Funeral February 22nd, at 10 a.m.