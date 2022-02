When Feb. 11-20; performance times vary • Where Union Avenue Christian Church, 733 Union Boulevard • How much $20-$25 • More info westendplayers.org

A prominent political couple is at the center of "Hillary and Clinton," Luca Hnath's play set during a presidential primary. The 2019 Broadway production starred Laurie Metcalf and John Lithgow. Tim Naegelin directs this West End Players Guild production. By Calvin Wilson