91, baptized into the promise of Christ's resurrection, was called to her heavenly home on March 26, 2023. She is survived by sister Joanne Bader, brother Maurice (Patricia) Sand fort, her 3 children and their spouses, Deborah and Terry Wein hold, Mark and Susan Hingst, and Dawn and Bob Anderson. She will be missed by her grandchildren, Angela & Bill, Sarah, Rachel, Ben & Heather, Brian & Anna, Rick & Beverly, Michelle & Kevin and her great-grandchildren Bailey, Noah, Lilah, Harrison, Hazel, Peter, Abigail, and Annabelle. Services: Visitation Tuesday, April 4, 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. and Service Wednesday, April 5 at 11:00 a.m., Zion Lutheran Church, Harvester, MO. Interment at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery immediately following service. Visit Baue.com for full obituary.