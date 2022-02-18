Indie-rock band Hippo Campus follows its 2018 album “Bambi” with “LP3,” its third album. In making the project, the band’s Jake Luppen said, the band wanted to do something the members could agree on, like in the band’s earliest days. “Songwriting-wise, we wanted to place a priority on more personal lyrics and more self-referential storytelling as opposed to larger concepts,” he said in a statement. “The priority was finding the feeling that we had in the early days, when we were really happy making music.” By Kevin C. Johnson