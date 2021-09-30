 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hispanic Festival
0 comments

Hispanic Festival

  • 0
Greater St. Louis Hispanic Festival

Alfredo Carrasco (right) makes tacos with his cousin, Juan, at the Hispanic Festival in 2019 in Soulard Market Park. 

When 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Oct. 2, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Oct. 3 • Where Knights of Columbus, 50 St Francois Street, Florissant • How much Free • More info hispanicfestivalstl.com

The Hispanic Festival, which has been held downtown and in Soulard, heads to Florissant this year, with authentic food and drinks, live music, art and dancing. By Valerie Schremp Hahn

 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News