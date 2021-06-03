Historic Congressional Cemetery

In a sense every tombstone in this 38-acre cemetery is a monument unto itself. Founded in 1807, the first burials included the master stone mason of the new United States Capitol building, and the infant daughter of Benjamin Henry Latrobe, architect of the Capitol.

Congressional Cemetery is also the final resting place of many other notables including Tobias Lear (personal secretary to George Washington), Commodore Thomas Tingey (first commandant of the Washington Navy Yard), Gen. Archibald Henderson (commandant of the Marine Corps for 30 years), William Thornton (architect of the U.S. Capitol) and Robert Mills (architect of the Washington Monument).

Other burials include Matthew Brady (Civil War photographer), Belva Lockwood (the first woman to practice law before the Supreme Court), John Philip Sousa (conductor of the U.S. Marine Band) and J. Edgar Hoover (first director of the FBI).

The cemetery is also the final resting place for 16 Senators, 68 members of the House and more.