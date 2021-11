When 6-10:30 p.m. Dec. 3-4 and Dec. 10-11 • Where Historic Daniel Boone Home at Lindenwood Park, 1868 Highway F, Defiance • How much $12-$15 • More info 636-949-7535; stccparks.org

A Daniel Boone reenactor will visit the site of his home to reminisce about winters past as carolers sing in the candlelit village outside. Hot apple cider will be served during this chance to learn about Christmas on the frontier in the early 1800s.