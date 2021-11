When 1 p.m. Nov. 28 • Where downtown Florissant • How much $20, $5 ages 18 and under • More info 314-565-1468; historicflorissant.com

Thirteen homes and historic locations will be open for tours, including the Peters house, the Archambault house, the Jasper house, the Raup house, the Belleville-Castello house, the Myers house and the log cabin. Light refreshments will be served at several locations.