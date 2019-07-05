Historic Hanley House

Built in 1855 by Martin Franklin Hanley, the Hanley House is the oldest structure in the city of Clayton. Now, the farmstead has been restored to depict 19th century Missouri life. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Hanley House displays family letters and records passed down through generations alongside family furnishings and artifacts.
Where 7600 Westmoreland Avenue, Clayton • Hours Tours by appointment only • How much $5 for adult, $2 for children (6-12) • More info 314-290-8505; claytonmo.gov