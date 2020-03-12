Native American mound builders lived in the St. Louis area as part of the Mississippian culture from the 9th century to the 15th century. Other tribal groups also migrated to this center at the confluence of rivers. French explorers arrived in the late 17th century and colonized the region. Mason describes the mixing of Indian, French, Spanish and eventually Americans in the area as one of its unique historical features. After the United States acquired it in the Louisiana Purchase, the greatest flood of new arrivals came into the region — almost entirely from the South.
“From 1804 to 1850, St. Louis was firmly a Southern city — politically, culturally, in character — however you want to look at it,” Gordon, of the Missouri Historical Society, said. A transformation began in the 1840s, in which business people and investors from the North really took notice of St. Louis and came to set up commerce. At the same time, new European immigrants also began to flood the city, transforming the culture of the city and setting up clashes between nativists and newer arrivals. When the Civil War began, German immigrants — staunch abolitionists — helped save the state from becoming part of the Confederacy. Slavery in Missouri was more localized, and it didn’t spread throughout the entire state like farther south.
“Missouri almost had a civil war within itself,” Mason explained. It stayed in the Union as a slave state as part of the Missouri Compromise. The segregation pattern that eventually followed are more similar to the patterns in the Northern cities.
Verdict: Mixed.