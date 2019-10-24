When Party at 6:30 p.m., movie at 8 p.m. Friday • Where Public Media Commons, 3653 Olive Street • How much $10 • More info eventbrite.com
Join the party at the outdoor Public Media Commons for a costume contest, photo booth and screening of the 1993 camp classic “Hocus Pocus,” starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy. The ticket price includes a light meal and specialty cocktail or mocktail. A cash bar will be available. Bring blankets or chairs. The event will be moved inside in the event of rain. By Valerie Schremp Hahn