Fortified with the Sacraments Holy of the Mother Church, on Monday, January 30, 2023. Beloved husband of Trudy A. Hoey (nee Throm), loving father of Dawn (Ken) Florian, Kimberly (Rob) Thompson, and Christopher (Kristin) Hoey Jr. Dear Pau Pau of Brendan, Allison, the late Noah, Phoebe, Sawyer, Leo, Nolan, and Kinsley. Dear brother of Marybeth (Allan) Desloge, and the late Patrick (survived by Patricia) Hoey Jr. Preceded in death by his parents, Patrick Sr. and Elizabeth Hoey, and father and mother-in-law, Rudolph and Marian Throm. Our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend. Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd. On Friday, February 3, 9 a.m. to St. Simon the Apostle Catholic Church, for 9:30 Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. If desired, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Visitation Thursday, 3-9 p.m.
Hoey, Christopher D. Sr.
