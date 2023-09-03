Hogan, M.D., Patrick A. age 84, died on August 26, 2023. Preceded in death by his parents, Dewey and Genevieve Hogan. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary Ann, his daughter, Linda (John Morrison), his son, Michael (Veronica), and his grandchildren, Patrick and Sally Morrison.

He was a graduate of St. Louis University High School, St. Louis University and St. Louis University School of Medicine. He received his neurological training at the Neurological Institute of New York and was Chief Resident at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital. Dr. Hogan was a member of the Alpha Omega Alpha medical honor society, a Fellow in the American Academy of Neurology, and a recipient of the distinguished faculty award from the Neurology Department of St. Louis University. He has had articles published in the New England Journal of Medicine and JAMA.

Dr. Hogan served on Okinawa as a Captain in the United States Army Medical Corp. He was dedicated to his neurology practice of 46 years, was a voracious reader, a lifelong learner, and was a master at delivering a punch line. The world is too quiet without him.

Memorial donations may be made in Dr. Hogan's honor to St. Louis University High School (http://www.sluh.org/giving /online-giving), where they will be designated to fund student financial aid.

Services for Dr. Hogan will be private. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.kriegshausermortuary.com for the Hogan family.