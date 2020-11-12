 Skip to main content
Holiday concerts 2020 include Denise Thimes, El Monstero, Funky Butt Brass Band
Laka: “Santa Baby,” 8 p.m. Dec. 10, Blue Strawberry, 364 N. Boyle Ave., $15-$20, bluestrawberrystl.com

Funky Butt Brass Band 12th Annual Holiday Brasstravaganza, 8 p.m. Dec. 12, the Pageant, 6161 Delmar Ave., $30 ticketmaster.com

Funky Butt Brass Band 12th Annual Holiday Brasstravaganza, 6 p.m. Dec. 13, the Pageant, $30, ticketmaster.com

El Monstero: The Pink Floyd Experience, 8 p.m. Dec. 17-19 (sold out), 8 p.m. Dec. 21-23, 8 p.m. Dec. 25, 8 p.m. Dec. 26-27 (sold out), 8 p.m. 29-31, the Pageant, $50-$60, ticketmaster.com

Terry Barber: “Christmas Presence,” 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Dec. 19, Blue Strawberry, $15-$30, bluestrawberrystl.com

Denise Thimes: "A Denise Thimes Christmas," 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 20, Blue Strawberry, $20-$25, bluestrawberrystl.com

Trans-Siberbian Orchestra Christmas Eve and Other Stories Livestream, 7 p.m. Dec. 18 (available on demand Dec. 20 for those unable to make the livestream), $30, tsolivestream.com

