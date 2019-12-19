‘Holiday Dreams: A Spectacular Holiday Cirque’
'Holiday Dreams: A Spectacular Holiday Cirque'

Family Arena - Holograms, Projection Mapping, Interactive...

Direct from Las Vegas Holiday dreams a spectacular holiday search experience, Holograms interactive lasers, projection mapping and a cast of international search performers on one stage experience the futuristic holiday show everyone's talking about holiday dreams. a spectacular holiday show playing December 20 -second at the Family Arena.

When 7 p.m. Sunday • Where Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway, St. Charles • How much $45-$88 ($10 for parking) • More info familyarena.com

Acrobats and aerialists perform before a backdrop of modern music, holograms, interactive lasers and projection mapping for a modern holiday show that’s a spectacle for the eyes and ears. By Valerie Schremp Hahn

