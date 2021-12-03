When 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4 • Where Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 East Monroe Avenue, Kirkwood • How much $35-$55 • More info 314-865-0038; winteroperastl.org

Winter Opera St. Louis’ “Holiday Extravaganza” promises a night filled with holiday songs, classic opera and ballet. Among the works performed are selections from “The Nutcracker” and Act II of “La Boheme.” Baritone Michael Nansel, soprano Megan Barrera, a local children’s chorus and Ballet 314 are featured. St. Louis native Scott Schoonover conducts. By Daniel Durchholz