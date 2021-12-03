 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
‘Holiday Extravaganza’
0 comments

‘Holiday Extravaganza’

  • 0

When 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4 • Where Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 East Monroe Avenue, Kirkwood • How much $35-$55 • More info 314-865-0038; winteroperastl.org

Winter Opera St. Louis’ “Holiday Extravaganza” promises a night filled with holiday songs, classic opera and ballet. Among the works performed are selections from “The Nutcracker” and Act II of “La Boheme.” Baritone Michael Nansel, soprano Megan Barrera, a local children’s chorus and Ballet 314 are featured. St. Louis native Scott Schoonover conducts. By Daniel Durchholz

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News