Holiday Festivities at the National Museum of Transportation
The National Museum of Transportation shows off the region’s largest holiday train display, which includes the display from downtown’s former Famous-Barr/Macy’s.

When Nov. 27-Jan. 3 • Where National Museum of Transportation, 2933 Barrett Station Road, Kirkwood • How much Free with $12 admission, $5 for ages 3-12 • More info tnmot.org

The National Museum of Transportation gets festive by showing off the region’s largest holiday train display, plus the window train display from downtown’s former Famous-Barr/Macy’s store. Advanced registration is required on peak dates. Santa and Mrs. Claus and the reindeer visit on certain dates, and you can ride a decorated trolley or mini-train.

