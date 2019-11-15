Holiday in the Park at Six Flags St. Louis

Guests walk through Six Flags St. Louis in Eureka during Holiday in the Park on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

For a fourth year, Six Flags St. Louis drapes the park with more than 1 million twinkling lights. Visitors can ride the park's usual attractions, plus take in a live, holiday-themed show, visit Santa and his helpers, savor holiday treats and listen to holiday favorites performed by carolers. This year the park adds two new shows: "Miss Kitty's Christmas" and "A Christmas Scarol," starring a puppet, Jacob Marley. Also, visit the new Gingerbread Village, and watch for more daily "snow."

When Various dates through Jan. 1 • Where Six Flags St. Louis, 4900 Six Flags Road, Eureka • How much Free with park admission • More info sixflags.com/stlouis

