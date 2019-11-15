For a fourth year, Six Flags St. Louis drapes the park with more than 1 million twinkling lights. Visitors can ride the park's usual attractions, plus take in a live, holiday-themed show, visit Santa and his helpers, savor holiday treats and listen to holiday favorites performed by carolers. This year the park adds two new shows: "Miss Kitty's Christmas" and "A Christmas Scarol," starring a puppet, Jacob Marley. Also, visit the new Gingerbread Village, and watch for more daily "snow."
When Various dates through Jan. 1 • Where Six Flags St. Louis, 4900 Six Flags Road, Eureka • How much Free with park admission • More info sixflags.com/stlouis