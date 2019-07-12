 

Holiday Inn

The courtyard at the Holiday Inn in Dearborn, Mich. Rooms and the large indoor pool surround it.

Photo by Amy Bertrand

Where we visited: Detroit-South

Rewards program: IHG Rewards

Cost: $98.79

More info: ihg.com/holidayinn

I actually went to two Holiday Inns within a two-month time frame last year (in Detroit and Philadelphia), and both were under construction, which I suppose is a good sign that this chain is making improvements. Holiday Inns were opened in 1952 by Kemmons Wilson, a Memphis, Tenn., native who built his own hotel after being disappointed by inconsistent accommodations on a family road trip. Holiday Inns are now owned by a British group and are part of the IHG chain of hotels. The Detroit version I stayed at was bigger, with the rooms formed around an outdoor courtyard. On one side of the courtyard was a gorgeous indoor swimming pool, perhaps the largest and with the largest deck area I've seen at a chain hotel. The rooms were average size, the lobby was average, the breakfast was average, but they did have a really fun live band in the evenings. With the construction, though, the band played in an average conference room. 

Amy Bertrand 314-340-8284

@abertrand on Twitter

abertrand@post-dispatch.com