When Dec. 1-31; various times • Where Magic House, 516 South Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood • How much Free with $12 general admission, $10-20 for Magical Nights; reservations required • More info magichouse.org
In December, kids and families can enjoy Holiday Magic, a new Magic House celebration that includes an outdoor gingerbread village and a snowball carnival. In the evening, at Magical Nights, visit and take photos with Santa as you sit in his socially distant sleigh.
