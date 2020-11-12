When Dec. 1-31; various times • Where Magic House, 516 South Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood • How much Free with $12 general admission, $10-20 for Magical Nights; reservations required • More info magichouse.org

In December, kids and families can enjoy Holiday Magic, a new Magic House celebration that includes an outdoor gingerbread village and a snowball carnival. In the evening, at Magical Nights, visit and take photos with Santa as you sit in his socially distant sleigh.