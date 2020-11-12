 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Holiday Magic
0 comments

Holiday Magic

Breakfast With Santa

A child tries his hand at flipping pancakes at the Magic House's Breakfast With Santa.

When Dec. 1-31; various times • Where Magic House, 516 South Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood • How much Free with $12 general admission, $10-20 for Magical Nights; reservations required • More info magichouse.org

In December, kids and families can enjoy Holiday Magic, a new Magic House celebration that includes an outdoor gingerbread village and a snowball carnival. In the evening, at Magical Nights, visit and take photos with Santa as you sit in his socially distant sleigh.  

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports