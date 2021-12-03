 Skip to main content
‘Holiday Pops Concert’
When 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3 • Where Purser Auditorium, 1851 Schoettler Road, Chesterfield • How much $20 • More info 314-421-3600; stlphilharmonic.org

The St. Louis Philharmonic, under the direction of Darwin Aquino, presents its “Holiday Pops Concert,” a festive evening of orchestral favorites for the whole family. By Daniel Durchholz

