Holly Heldt, junior, Hermann
This 5-foot-8 middle hitter led the Bearcats to a 31-5-1 record and the school’s 15th state championship, a state record. Heldt averaged 4.09 kills a game and put down a team-best 68 aces. Strong on the back row, she was a serve receive leader and put up 262 digs.

