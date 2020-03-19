Home run at Busch Stadium

BO: We have arrived at Christi and Billy Sr.’s big date at Scape in the Central West End. She compliments his wardrobe; he asks if she noticed how tight his pants are.

In an interview, they reminisce about the days when they would go out for drinks and dancing. They demonstrate “the bump,” and I’m fairly certain that was actually “the bump,” unlike the previous dance demo that definitely was not “the worm.”

GH: The most memorable of their old dates were when Billy’s father owned the Cardinals, and they had “great seats.”

“Remember when we did it in Busch Stadium?” Christi says. “You got lucky in Busch Stadium.”

A toast to Busch Stadium! The old one, they clarify.

BO: I’m going to go out on a limb and say that they probably didn’t have sex while sitting in the green seats. Probably.

Now they need to “ahem” at the new Busch Stadium, Christi says.

GH: Time to pivot to other drama. Billy Sr. points out that Billy Jr. and Marissa have been going out for a while. Yes, one year, Christi confirms. Billy Jr. goes “all in” with every girl, Christi says, again using words that sound strangely, annoyingly familiar.

