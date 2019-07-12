Where visited: Pittsburgh's McCandless area
Rewards program: Hilton
Cost: $111
More info: home2suites3.hilton.com
Home2 Suites by Hilton is an all-suite, extended-stay hotel with nearly a full-size kitchen in the hallway outside the bathroom (sink, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave; cooktops available upon request). Each room is a mini-suite with a pull-out sofa on one side and a king bed on the other, separated by a curtain. The fact that rooms with two double or queens are not available could be a deterrent for some. The hotel's focus on conservation, with conserve toilets and dispensers for shampoo and body wash are admirable. Our location, just eight miles from downtown Pittsburgh, featured a complimentary breakfast, workout room, free laundry facilities and a lovely outdoor area with sofas and fire pits.