'Homeland'

This is that rarest of series — as dramatic and compelling and irresistibly entertaining in its eighth season as it was in its first. Claire Danes is gripping as a brilliant but mentally ill CIA agent (her medication keeps her problems in check, but only some of the time, and usually not when she needs her greatest clarity). A specialist in Arab culture and politics, she is thrown each season into a morally ambiguous life-or-death situation, often with the future of the United States at risk. All too often, her efforts go unnoticed, except generally by her friend and mentor, a high-ranking official played with muted emotion by Mandy Patinkin. Available for streaming on Showtime. By Daniel Neman